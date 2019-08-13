Man seriously slashed in broad daylight during Friant-Blackstone meetup

A man was rushed to the hospital early Monday after he was seriously slashed during a meetup with another man in north Fresno that ended in a confrontation, Fresno police reported.

The incident took place shortly before 8 a.m. near the Chick-fil-A on the northwest corner of North Blackstone Avenue and Friant Road.

Lt. Mark Hudson said that the victim, who is not from Fresno, agreed to meet the other party to exchange tools. Hudson did not know whether the victim was the buyer or seller, and said he provided confused details to detectives.

The victim said the said that the assailant pulled out an edged weapon and slashed the victim’s torso. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hudson said that police do not have a good description of the suspect or his getaway vehicle.