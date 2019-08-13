Police seek gunman after man shot in central Fresno Police say a gunman is at large after a man was shot near Blackstone and Dakota avenues in central Fresno on August 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police say a gunman is at large after a man was shot near Blackstone and Dakota avenues in central Fresno on August 13, 2019.

Police were hunting a gunman who shot a man twice early Tuesday in central Fresno.

Lt. Mark Hudson said that the shooting took place about 8:30 a.m. at North Blackstone Avenue and East Saginaw Way.

The victim was wounded in the hand and hip and rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The shooter is believed to have fled in a vehicle. The victim was reportedly not cooperating with officers.