Highly intoxicated, she plowed into patrol car, Madera police say

A woman allegedly driving under the influence was arrested Thursday night in Madera after she reportedly sped into a crime scene and collided head-on with a police vehicle.

She was identified as Teresa Orta.

Police said Orta was intoxicated when she drove past a police car with flashing lights that was blocking the 900 block of West Pecan Avenue.

Driving east in westbound lanes, she slammed into an officer’s SUV. The impact caused Orta’s vehicle to overturn, and drove the patrol vehicle into a second unit 20 feet away. Police say several officers narrowly escaped the collision; they had been in the path of the collision moments before.

Orta was treated for minor injuries at Madera Community Hospital and booked on felony DUI charges because her passenger was injured. Her blood alcohol was three times the legal limit, police reported.