Crime

Police make attempted murder arrests in connection to pair of shootings in Kingsburg

Dominic Castellanos, 19, of Kingsburg (left) and Nathan Perez, 19, of Kingsburg were arrested Wednesday for the connection of two shootings that happened in Kingsburg.
Dominic Castellanos, 19, of Kingsburg (left) and Nathan Perez, 19, of Kingsburg were arrested Wednesday for the connection of two shootings that happened in Kingsburg. Kingsburg Police Department

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to two shootings in Kingsburg, according to the Kingsburg police.

Police served four search warrants over a two-day period in Selma, Kingsburg and Fresno County, where they arrested Dominic Castellanos, 19, of Kingsburg and Nathan Perez, 19, of Selma in stemming from a shooting that occurred in mid-July.

Both suspects were taken into custody on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm and other related charges.

Both are also suspected of another Kingsburg shooting that occurred in February 2018. The charges for that case are still pending.

If anyone has information regarding this case contact Detective Lee Forlines at 559-909-4847.

image4.jpg
Police seized weapons after serving four search warrants on Wednesday and Thursday in Selma, Kingsburg and Fresno County. Kingsburg Police Department

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98.
  Comments  