Abducted children found in Idaho tool shed returned to Tulare County

These children were reunited with their appointed guardian in Tulare County, CA after they were abducted by their mother against a court order and taken to Idaho. Special to The Bee

Children abducted in Tulare County were returned to their guardian after they were found living in a tool shed in Idaho, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Criminal investigators from the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations Child Abduction Unit traveled to Garden City, Idaho, on July 29 to meet three children taken by their mother, Jayde Skye Burgoyne, against a court order.

Officials said Burgoyne abruptly left California in May with all three children, ages 1, 2, and 3.

“TCDA investigators and Garden City Police contacted her and found her and the children living in a tool shed with no running water,” a news release states. “The conditions of their living situation were so extreme that Burgoyne is currently under investigation by the Garden City Police Department for child endangerment.”

Investigators traveled with the children back to Tulare County the day they were found and reunited them with their appointed guardian.

TCDA Investigators have recovered abducted children from across the U.S. and Mexico, and as far away as New Zealand.