Substitute at Fresno County Christian schools, Yosemite camp, arrested for child porn

Justin Daniel Villegas Special to The Bee

A substitute teacher who worked at two Fresno County Christian schools and a summer camp in Yosemite National Park has been arrested for possessing child pornography, the Hanford Police Department announced Wednesday.

Justin Daniel Villegas, 22, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on the 1900 block of West Heather Lane in Hanford.

Police said Villegas was in possession of more than 600 images of child porn.

Investigators learned Villegas had worked as a substitute teacher at Armona Union Academy, a private Christian elementary school just west of Hanford; and Fresno Adventist Academy, affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He also previously worked as a summer camp counselor at Camp Wawona in Yosemite, a member of the Christian Camp and Conference Association.

Hanford police said they first received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a person possibly possessing child pornography. Multiple investigative leads were followed, police said, which led to Villegas’ arrest.

“Hanford PD investigators learned Justin Daniel Villegas had used an online data storage service to possess approximately 800 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in actual or simulated sexual acts,” police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department and ask to speak to Detective Jarred Cotta at 559-585-2540.