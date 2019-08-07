Crime
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting of three in Kerman area
Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting of three people early Wednesday in the Kerman area.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the victims were hit by a shotgun blast while on their property near West Clinton and North Sycamore avenues about 2 a.m.
Arriving deputies learned the victims were taken to a fire station in Biola, and from there to a hospital. They are expected to recover from their wounds.
Botti said detectives believe the victims and the shooter are acquaintances.
