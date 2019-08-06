Gun found in Fresno student’s backpack, police say

A gun was found in the backpack of a student at a Fresno charter school Tuesday morning in southeast Fresno, police reported.

Lt. Mark Hudson identified the school as Ambassador Phillip V. Sanchez school, located near East Kings Canyon Road and South Phillips Avenue.

He said the incident was reported by school officials after the student was involved in a fight and the backpack was searched.

Officers were on scene conducting a follow-up investigation. Efforts to reach school officials were unsuccessful.