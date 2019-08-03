Crime

Possible gang shooting leaves one dead in Madera, police say

An overnight shooting Saturday left a 22-year-old man dead in Madera, according to police.

Police got a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting in the area of Sharon Boulevard and Wilson Street. Officers found the victim, identified as Angel Venegas, with gunshot injuries.

Venegas died at a Madera hospital shortly after he was found, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. However, police believe the killing is gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or the department at 559-675-4220.

