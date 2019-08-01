Sheriff wants help finding missing Fresno County sex offender

Donald Donato Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Donald Donato, 57, who reportedly has failed to update his annual sex offender registration and his home address, as required by law.

He was last known to be living in Mendota.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that Donato has been convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, and since being released from prison in 2010 is required to register each year as a sex offender.

Donato is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He may have a mustache and beard. He has the letter “A” tattooed on his right hand and the letter “C” tattooed on his left hand.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who knows the location of Donato is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000.