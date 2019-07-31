Fresno County suspect accused of killing three, in cases that date back to 2011

Buford King

A Squaw Valley man has been arrested for allegedly murdering three people, including two Fresno County men that have been reported missing for several years.

Buford King made his first court appearance on Wednesday wearing an inmate’s yellow jumpsuit , indicating he is a high-risk inmate.

King, 35, was scheduled to be arraigned on three murder charges but the case was continued until Aug. 12.

Court records show that King is accused of the murders of three men, including Aleksey Shelest, 35, who was last heard from on May 18, 2016 and Donnie Dale Lee, who was last seen in November 2017.

King is also charged with murder in the 2011 slaying of Albert Contreras in Tulare County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. with more details.

Check back for updates.