Selma man booked on DUI in fatal Highway 180 crash near Minkler

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A Selma man was booked on charges of driving under in influence after a Fresno woman was killed Monday in a head-on collision on Highway 180 near Minkler.

He was identified as Jose Martinez, 40.

The crash took place about 1 p.m. as Martinez was westbound on 180 east of Rio Vista Drive while under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol. He veered into the eastbound lane in a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer and slammed into a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Jose Sandoval, 58, of Fresno.

The crash caused the Blazer to careen off the roadway and the Explorer came to rest blocking both directions of the highway. The 47-year-old woman, in the front passenger seat of the Explorer, died at the scene. Sandoval sustained major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, as were two other passengers, Yesenia Montalvo, 21, and Jose Sandoval Jr., 25, both of Fresno.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Martinez sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to CRMC, where he was booked on the charges.