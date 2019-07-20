This phone number looks like its from Fresno County Sheriff’s — but it’s a scam

Stock photo

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing phone scammer who impersonates himself as a deputy demanding money, claiming it’s in order to avoid being arrested and taken to jail.

The caller ID pops up as 559-600-3111, which is the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line, according to a news release.

However the call is not generated from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Instead the caller hacks the number so citizens will pick up the phone.

The scammer tells the target they have either failed to report for jury duty, or have an arrest warrant that’s been issued. The caller then demands a certain amount of money in fines be paid for the victim to not be arrested.

The scammer then gives the victim a local number to call. But the phone line is not associated with Fresno County Sheriff’s, and no one should call it, the news release said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear to the public that it never makes solicitations for money or asks for the payment of fines over the phone.

Residents also should not call back the 559-600-3111 phone number, as it will connect to a live sheriff’s dispatcher.

These scams tend to come in waves and often target elderly citizens, according to the news release.

If you receive a similar call, do not release any personal information and document the caller’s name or phone number. You may report it to a law enforcement agency.

Or, visit www.fresnosheriff.org and click on “Report a Crime” located at the top of the page and select “Harassing Phone Call” to make a report.