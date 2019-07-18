Rifle fired, three injured after riot breaks out among 41 inmates at Pleasant Valley State Prison

Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga Vida Staff Photo

Three inmates were injured Thursday when a riot broke out among 41 inmates at Pleasant Valley State Prison, causing an officer to fire a rifle.

The riot began after an inmate was jumped by three others around 9:40 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Prison staff gave orders for the fight to stop and then sprayed a chemical agent, according to a news release. An officer fired two warning shots from a Ruger Mini-14 rifle.

The inmates who were hurt in the fight were taken to an outside hospital for treatment. According to the CDCR statement, the inmates were in fair condition. No prison staff members were injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prison staff found two weapons allegedly made inside the prison by inmates.

The cause of the riot is being investigated.

The Office of the Inspector General and a CDCR Deadly Force Investigation Team were notified of the riot. A deadly force review board will also conduct an investigation of the incident.

Reports circulated on social media of a large disturbance Wednesday at the prison that The Bee sought to corroborate with CDCR officials. After the CDCR issued the statement about Thursday’s riot, The Bee asked again about the Wednesday reports. Officials did not immediately respond to questions.