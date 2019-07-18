Crime
Fresno man accused of murder walks free, jury acquits in stabbing death
A Fresno County jury has found Eric Kenneth Smith not guilty in the stabbing death of 23-year old Anthony Romero, his one-time friend.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching their verdict on Thursday.
Smith was charged with murder for stabbing Romero on March 26, 2018 after a confrontation at the Tarpey Village home of Romero’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Lauren Means.
All three had been friends for several years.
Defense attorney Tony Capozzi successfully argued that Smith stabbed Romero in self-defense to protect himself from being attacked by Romero and his dog.
“We are extremely happy today because justice has been done,” Capozzi said.
This story will be updated.
