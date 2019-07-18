Crime

Fresno man accused of murder walks free, jury acquits in stabbing death

Eric Kenneth Smith is being tried for murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Anthony Romero in May 2018.
A Fresno County jury has found Eric Kenneth Smith not guilty in the stabbing death of 23-year old Anthony Romero, his one-time friend.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching their verdict on Thursday.

Smith was charged with murder for stabbing Romero on March 26, 2018 after a confrontation at the Tarpey Village home of Romero’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Lauren Means.

All three had been friends for several years.

Defense attorney Tony Capozzi successfully argued that Smith stabbed Romero in self-defense to protect himself from being attacked by Romero and his dog.

“We are extremely happy today because justice has been done,” Capozzi said.

This story will be updated.

