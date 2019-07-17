Hanford car dealer reportedly stabbed to death in Baja California

Stock photo

A well-known Central San Joaquin Valley auto dealer was reported to be the victim of a homicide in the Mexican resort of Cabo San Lucas, according to reports.

Jose Arredondo was the owner of Hanford Hyundai and the Family Motors Group in Bakersfield.

Cabo San Lucas is a popular tourist venue in Baja California.

According to the Mexican website 20minunitos.com, Arredondo was found dead by police in a condominium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the Bakersfield Californian, Arredondo, 60, came to the United States from the Mexican state of Michoacán as a child with nothing and became a multimillionaire. He was found stabbed to death.