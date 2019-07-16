16-year-old stabbed to death in SE Fresno. Killer remains loose

A 16-year-old was stabbed to death during a physical altercation that escalated quickly Tuesday evening in southeast Fresno. The Fresno Bee

A teenager was stabbed to death in physical altercation that escalated quickly Tuesday evening in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police said they received reports around 5 p.m. of a fight near the Amigo Market then spilling into the intersection of Belmont and Millbrook.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Olive and Millbrook.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to Fresno police Capt, Anthony Martinez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers also received a report of a second victim, a 32-year-old, who was in one of the apartment units. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Martinez said police believe the two victims were both on the same side of the fight.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Olive Avenue from Fifth to Eighth Street was expected to be blocked off for the next four to five hours. Officers ask that people stay out of the area as the investigation continues.