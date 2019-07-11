Man shot to death inside popular Porterville bar. Several arrested, many firearms seized

Esteban Diaz, 32, was shot and killed inside The Mecca bar in Porterville Wednesday night. Police made several arrests in connection with the homicide and seized 17 firearms, drugs, ammunition, ski masks, ballistic vests and gloves. Porterville Police Department

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Porterville bar.

According to the Porterville Police, officers responded to The Mecca bar on 170 north Main Street around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for a gunshot victim.





Esteban Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS Personnel after suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police the suspect, whose identity was not released, walked up behind Diaz, shot him and fled the bar.

Surveillance cameras from the bar recorded the homicide. Porterville Police said they did not plan to release the graphic video to the media.

Upon investigation, detectives arrested several suspects in connection with the murder.

During their search, officers seized 17 firearms, including handguns, rifles and assault rifles. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, a ballistic vest, ski masks and gloves were also located.





The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation they may call the Porterville Police Department and ask to speak with Corporal Rose Gurule at 559-782-7400.