Deputies investigating suspicious death in Parlier after body found inside home
A dead body was found Wednesday night inside a home in Parlier, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called out around 7:15 p.m. to a home at the 1400th block of Manning Avenue, near Newmark Avenue.
Officers ordered people to exit the home.
When they went inside the house, officers then discovered the body of a dead victim.
It is currently unclear how the person was killed and why. Deputies were calling death suspicious.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
