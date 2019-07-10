Deputies investigating suspicious death in Parlier after body found inside home

Crime

A dead body was found Wednesday night inside a home in Parlier, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called out around 7:15 p.m. to a home at the 1400th block of Manning Avenue, near Newmark Avenue.
Officers ordered people to exit the home.

When they went inside the house, officers then discovered the body of a dead victim.

It is currently unclear how the person was killed and why. Deputies were calling death suspicious.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

