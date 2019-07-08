North Fork man held in fatal shooting

Robert Eugene Moye Jr. Madera County Sheriff's Office

A North Fork man has been booked on a murder charge after a fatal shooting Saturday night near the mountain community, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was identified as Robert Eugene Moye Jr., 46.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Serratto on Monday morning.

The homicide took place about 9:30 p.m. in the 33000 block of Mission Drive, where deputies where told of multiple shots fired with a wounded victim.

As a deputy arrived, he found family members loading the victim into a vehicle. The victim died of his injuries a short time later.

Two witnesses identified the shooter as Moye, and reported that he had retreated to a wooded area near his home, where he was detained.

Detectives next served a warrant at the home, where they found a marijuana grow and a honey oil lab, used to convert the drug into hashish oil.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman said Moye may also face drug charges.