Second son dies in hospital after drowned by mother, sheriff’s office says

From left: Jacob Telnas and his two sons Jacob Ray and Jackson with their grandmother Diana. Ellie Brown

A 7-year-old boy who was fighting for his life after his mother allegedly tried to drown him has died, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Ray Telnas died at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at Valley Children’s Hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled, officials said in a news release.

California authorities say Sherri Telnas drowned her son Jackson on June 29 in an irrigation ditch near Porterville and left Jacob Ray near-death in the same ditch.

On Tuesday, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Telnas, including murder and attempted murder, battery on a peace officer and gassing, which involves throwing feces or bodily fluids at someone. It is not yet known if additional charges will be added with the death of Jacob Ray.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Court documents obtained from Mineral County, Montana show Telnas had allegedly attempted to drown Jackson previously when he was 10 months old, but her 20-year sentence ended just six years in.

Telnas moved with her boys to Tulare County in October 2012, according to the Montana court documents, which detail how her supervision was transferred to California authorities. Originally, she had been ordered to serve two consecutive 10-year probation sentences under the eye of the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Telnas appeared at the South County Justice Center in Porterville on Wednesday morning, where she pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the June 29 death of her oldest son.

Left: Sherri Renee Telnas appears in a court in Montana in 2008 during a trial where she was accused of attempting to drown her 10-month-old son. Right: Telnas was arrested and is accused of killing her son, now 12, in Tulare County. Daily Inter Lake/Tulare County Sheriff's Office

The DA’s office said Telnas faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if she is convicted on all charges.

Telnas will be back in court on Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.