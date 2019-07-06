Lemoore councilmember in hot water again — facing new charges, following second arrest

Lemoore City Councilmember Holly Evelyn Blair, 37, was arrested Saturday July 6, 2019 for allegedly threatening to kill her husband and punching him once in the back of the heade, according to a Lemoore Police news release. Kings County Sheriff's Office

Holly Evelyn Blair, who sits on the Lemoore City Council, was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly threatening to kill her husband and punching him in the head, Lemoore police say.

Blair, 37, was previously taken into custody last month after she lead officers on a high-speed chase while carrying a child in the vehicle.

According to a Lemoore police press release, at 1:07 p.m. officers responded to a residence for a call of possible domestic violence.





When police arrived they made contact with Blair’s husband in front of the residence, who told officers she had threatened to kill him. The husband said he was punched once in the back of the head by Blair as he attempted to walk away and use his phone, according to the release.

Her husband explained to officers he felt the threat made against him was credible, and feared for his and his children’s safety.

Her husband refused medical aid and did not have any visible injuries, but complained of minor pain.

Blair was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of making threats, domestic violence and committing a felony while out on bail.

She was taken to jail and bail was set at $85,000.