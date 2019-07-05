Southeast Fresno shootout kills one, injures several others, police say

One person killed in southeast Fresno, police say Fresno police have confirmed one person was killed late Thursday in an incident reported around 11 p.m. near Hamilton and Whitney avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police have confirmed one person was killed late Thursday in an incident reported around 11 p.m. near Hamilton and Whitney avenues.

Fresno police say one person was killed late Thursday in a shootout between two groups of people, reported at 10:48 p.m.. near Hamilton and Whitney avenues.

Police said a Fourth of July gathering was happening at a house, when a conflict erupted between the two groups. An exchange of gunfire happened. The person who died was both shot and ran over by a car during the conflict.

Three other people were shot and taken to the hospital. Two of the victims are in stable condition, while another is in critical condition.

