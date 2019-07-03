Two teens fight near Orosi. It ended with a 14-year-old getting shot in the stomach

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s are investigating a shooting that took place near Orosi on Wednesday between two teenagers, one who was just 14 years old.





The victim, who is 14, got into a fight with a 17-year-old, prompting the older teen to pull out a gun and shoot the younger teen in the abdomen, according to detectives.

The incident happened at the 13400 Block of Ave 416.

The 14-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators have identified a suspect, but have yet to determine what led up to the fight and the shooting.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.