Crime
Two teens fight near Orosi. It ended with a 14-year-old getting shot in the stomach
Tulare County Sheriff’s are investigating a shooting that took place near Orosi on Wednesday between two teenagers, one who was just 14 years old.
The victim, who is 14, got into a fight with a 17-year-old, prompting the older teen to pull out a gun and shoot the younger teen in the abdomen, according to detectives.
The incident happened at the 13400 Block of Ave 416.
The 14-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.
Investigators have identified a suspect, but have yet to determine what led up to the fight and the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Comments