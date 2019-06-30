Man fatally stabbed by 21-year-old with mental health issues, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 21-year-old with mental health issues was arrested on murder charges after randomly stabbing another man to death in Tulare on Saturday, police said in a news release.

Officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home in the 700 block of W. San Joaquin Avenue just before 1 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A witness followed the suspect, identified as Francisco Ponce, to a house not far from the crime scene, police said.

Francisco Ponce, 21. Tulare Police Department

Ponce was arrested and taken to the police department where he admitted to the stabbing in an interview, police said.

Ponce did not give any logical explanation for the stabbing, according to police. He has a history of mental health issues and has been involved in at least one other violent incident, officers said.

Police said Ponce’s father confirmed that his son has mental health issues. Ponce was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police say Ponce had no prior connection to the victim before the stabbing occurred.