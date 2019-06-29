Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect

Shooting reported at College and Fir in Fresno Fresno police responded to a shooting reported at College and Fir on Saturday, June 29, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police responded to a shooting reported at College and Fir on Saturday, June 29, 2019

Fresno police are searching for at least one suspect who opened fire on two 18-year-old men who were walking in Pinedale on Saturday evening, hitting one in the foot.

Lt. Larry Bowlan said officers responded to area of College and Fir avenues around 5 p.m. after two to three callers reported they heard gunshots.

Bowlan said one one of the men was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the victim and his friend were walking westbound on the north side of Fir from College Avenue when at least one occupant in a light-blue, four-door sedan driving eastbound on Fir from Maroa Avenue shot at both victims.

Th victims ran eastbound looking for assistance and the car took off eastbound toward College Avenue then northbound.





It’s unknown how many shots were fired but officers located two expended casings in the middle of the street.

The man who was not shot was providing information but the man who was shot has not been cooperative, Bowlan said.

There was at least the suspect driver in the car. It is possible there may have been a passenger, as well.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.



