He was working on his bike in the backyard and ‘felt pressure.’ Now police suspect a shooting

Fresno police are investigating an apparent shooting, but officers had as many questions as answers Friday night.

Lt. Tim Tietjen said police received the call a little before 9 p.m. to East McKenzie Avenue near Roosevelt High School.

“The male victim was working on his bike in his backyard when he felt pressure to his left side,” Tietjen said.

He had been struck in the upper body under his armpit.

However, the victim did not hear a gunshot or see anyone.

He was rushed to a hospital by family and was reported in stable condition. He was talking to investigators.

“We don’t know what it is or when he was struck,” said Tietjen. “We’re looking at all options at this point.”

No weapons or suspects have been found.

Tietjen said neither neighbors nor residents inside the home heard gunshots.

The case remains under investigation.



