Man gunned down, police track down three teen suspects after chase

Three teens were arrested Wednesday night in Visalia after a gang-related shooting left a man dead, according to police.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 4100 block of East Laurel Avenue around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he died, police said Thursday in a news release. His name and age are not being released pending notification of family.

After the shooting, police spotted three 16-year-old boys inside a black Chevrolet Colorado near Plaza Drive and Highway 198. With the help of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were pulled over in the 30000 block of Effie Drive in Goshen.

The driver was detained, but the two other teens ran away. A K-9 nabbed a second teen and the last was later arrested by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop, police said; the third teen had a loaded gun when he was caught.

All three were determined to have been connected to the shooting, and they were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide with a gang enhancement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Visalia police at 559-713-4156 or to report anonymously at 559-713-4727.