Homeless man with assault rifle, meth, arrested in Hanford

Jonathan Lujan Hanford Police Department

A man that Hanford authorities say is a transient was taken into custody this week after fighting with an officer and pulling a Glock semi-automatic handgun, police reported.

Jonathan Lujan, 37, was being held on $185,000 bail after the incident in the 800 block of South Phillips Avenue. A police spokesman said Lujan ran when approached by officers who had a warrant for his arrest. He fought with the officer, and pulled the firearm before he was subdued. He was in possession of methamphetamine. The officer sustained minor injuries in the fight.

A search of Lujan’s vehicle and residence uncovered addition drugs, a revolver, an AR-15 type assault rifle, a crossbow and two body armor vests.

He was booked on drug and weapon charges.