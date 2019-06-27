Police detain 2 after pursuit through downtown at high speed

Two held after Honda driver tries to evade police in downtown Fresno A man and a woman were detained by officers on Thursday, July 28, 2019 after a helicopter followed a stolen Honda being driven at high speed through downtown Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man and a woman were detained by officers on Thursday, July 28, 2019 after a helicopter followed a stolen Honda being driven at high speed through downtown Fresno.

Fresno police Thursday detained a man and a woman after they allegedly sped away from officers at high speed through downtown Fresno in a stolen car.

The chase reportedly began near Santa Clara and M streets about 10:30 a.m., after officers spotted the stolen Honda. The driver drove the wrong way on a northbound street at speeds of more than 70 mp.h. before turning right on East Belmont Avenue and then north on North Augusta Street, where the couple was detained near a school. A police helicopter kept track of the car.

A police spokesman said the couple may face charges of child endangerment because there was a minor in the vehicle.