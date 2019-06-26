Reedley man shot to death on balcony of his apartment complex

Reedley Police Department

A Reedley man was shot and killed on the balcony of his apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At around 3:20 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at Willow Glen Apartments on Buttonwillow and Mytrle Avenues.

Officers arrived and found a 38-year-old man on the upstairs balcony with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was determined dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses, officers learned that a man exited a vehicle that had pulled into the apartment complex then fired several shots at the victim before fleeing.

The vehicle has been described as a four door, dark colored Honda with two people inside. At this time, it is unknown if the shooting is gang related.





If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Detective Division with the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and refer to Reedley PD case number 19-4331.