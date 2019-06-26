Crime
Getaway driver in murder sentenced in Tulare County
A Cutler gang member who served as the getaway driver for a murder was sentenced Monday in Tulare County Superior Court.
Judge Gary Paden sentenced Pedro Nunez, 27, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a July 2015 slaying that took the life of a 24-year-old man standing outside of his home in Orosi.
Nunez served as the getaway driver, according to the district attorney’s office, and co-defendant Fernando Prado shot and killed the man. Nunez was arrested Aug. 17, 2015.
A jury found Nunez guilty Sept. 24, 2018 of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang. There were also special allegations that a gun was used and the crime was an act of street terrorism.
On Aug. 10, 2017, Prado pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, gun and gang crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.
