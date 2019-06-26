He got angry at an adult sports league, thew punches then came back with a bat, police say

Clovis police are looking for a man they say assaulted other participants of an adult sports league on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department is looking for a man they say assaulted people at a recreation center on Tuesday.

The man is described as 40 years old, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 220 pounds and bald with a goatee and tattoos.

Police say he became upset while participating in an adult sports league at the City of Clovis Recreation Center on Clovis Avenue.

He allegedly hit other adult participants with his fists then left to grab a bat from his car around around 4 p.m.

When he went back inside to find a certain person, that person had left, so the suspect fled in his white or silver newer model Chevy sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800 or to private message police on social media.

Anonymous reporting can be done through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.