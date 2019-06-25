Latest phone scammer says he’s a Fresno County Sheriff’s detective, deputies warn public

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’ A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which a fake detective is telling people to pay $2,000 to the Sheriff’s Office.

A man identifying himself as Detective Shane Taylor with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office warrant and citation division tells the person they need to pay $2,000 in bond money to the office in the form of a Google Play Card, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s social media post.

The scammer then goes on to tell his target to go to the Sheriff’s Office at 2200 Fresno Street (the actual address of the sheriff’s headquarters) to speak with a detective.

The call from this person may display the caller ID of 408-273-7818. They may also leave a voice mail asking to call back the number of 559-500-3301 ext. 701, according to the social media post.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to make it clear to the public that it never makes solicitations for money or asks for the payment of fines over the phone.

These scams are scare tactics that tend to come in waves and often target elderly citizens.

If you receive a similar call, do not give in to the caller’s demands and do not give them any of your personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people who receive similar calls to document any information, such as the caller’s name or phone number, and report it to the law enforcement agency overseeing your jurisdiction.

Or, visit www.fresnosheriff.org and click on “Report a Crime” located at the top of the page and select “Harassing Phone Call” to make a report.