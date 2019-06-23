Two men hospitalized after shooting in southeast Fresno

Fresno Bee

Two men were sent to hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon in southeast Fresno.

One of the victims is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. at Belmont Avenue and First Street when officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation, said Lt. Bill Dooley. Officers arrived but found no evidence of a shooting. Not long after, the two victims arrived at CRMC for treatment.

Dooley said officers were able to question the victim who’s in stable condition, and found out where the shooting took place. The victim said he and the other man were walking along Belmont when they were shot at. The victim said they were unable to see who short them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Westbound Belmont at First street is shut down as officers continue to investigate.