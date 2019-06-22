Bullets hit father as he waited with his children inside car in south Fresno

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A father was hit multiple times by gunfire as his children watched the violence unfold from inside the family car early Saturday in south Fresno.

The pre-dawn shooting happened in the parking lot of La Rosa’s Bar, at the corner of Central and Chestnut avenues in the community of Malaga.

The shots came from across the parking lot, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. The man was struck multiple times as his two children were in the car with him.

The children were not hurt, Botti said.

Detectives have not determined if the man was the target of the shooting. He was being treated at a hospital for his injuries and was expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.