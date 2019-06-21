Was it an accident? Father shot in struggle with juvenile son in northwest Fresno

A father was shot Friday in northwest Fresno after getting into an altercation with his son.

Police still are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental and who fired the gun.





Officers responded to the 5000 block of West Beechwood Avenue for reports of a family disturbance turning physical.

But more than It turned out it was more than physical with a handgun involved.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Why and how the father was shot remains under investigation. Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said the son involved is a minor.





“Everybody on scene said it was potentially an accident,” Tietjen said.

The father, who is in his 50s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was reportedly stable.