Man hears loud pop, realizes he’s been shot in southwest Fresno, police say

A 41-year-old man was injured by a bullet Friday as he walked in southwest Fresno.

The man told police he was walking from a store at Walnut and Jensen avenues around 2:30 p.m. when he heard a loud pop and then felt pain in his left thigh.

He had been shot, Lt. Mark Hudson said. The police were called to the area after the man stopped at a nearby home.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was expected to be OK. Detectives who are investigating have no leads on suspects so far.

The injured man, who was not named, told police he was not sure if the bullet came from a car or someone on the street.