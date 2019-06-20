Man injured after flipping tank truck suspected of DUI, CHP says

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A 28-year-old man is suspected of DUI after flipping his tank truck on Highway 65 in Tulare County.

Spencer McCoy, of Exeter, was driving south around 7 p.m. Wednesday when his 2006 International Tank Truck drifted off the road, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The truck overturned on the west shoulder and came to rest in a field off the highway, near Richgrove.

CHP officers and medical personnel found McCoy in the driver’s seat and performed first aid until he could be airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI from an alcoholic beverage, the CHP said, and released to the hospital with major injuries.