Teenager arrested for calling in bomb threats to Porterville Courthouse

Tulare Sheriffs arrested a teenager suspected of calling in a bomb threat on the Porterville Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. sheriff dispatchers received a call from someone saying there was a bomb at the Porterville Courthouse. The caller made the statement then hung up. Shortly before, someone called the courthouse and said the same thing.

Porterville Police Department immediately responded to the scene, quickly secured the building and began to evacuate everyone inside.





Detectives identified the cell phone carrier and registered owner of the number that called the Courthouse, and later served a search warrant at a home in the 300 Block of S. Ash Street in Pixley.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy who they suspect of making the phone calls. The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with Terrorist Threats and false report of an Emergency.





Detectives also arrested Gustavo Arellano Arevalo for obstructing and delaying Peace Officers.

Arevalo was taken to the Porterville Sheriff’s Substation and booked into custody without incident.

The cell phone used to make the call to the Porterville Court House was found at the home.

No explosive devices were found and no injuries were reported. The Court remained closed as a result of the threat, but is expected to reopen Thursday morning.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.