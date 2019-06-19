What officers say these two men were up to before being shot at by Kings County deputies

Fredie Quair and Jose Quintero were identified as two men who were shot at by Kings County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, following a home invasion in Corcoran. cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Two men who were shot at by Kings County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning were identified Wednesday as authorities released details about what led to the shooting.

Fredie Quair, 23, and Jose Quintero, 25, were allegedly involved in a home invasion along with a third man, David Hernandez, that took place around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in Corcoran.





According to police, the men went to the home and were confronted by a 17-year-old. Hernandez was shot at and later dropped off at a Hanford area hospital, according to police.

Quair and Quintero were driving toward Hanford on Highway 43 at 5:30 a.m. when law enforcement officers spotted their car after setting up surveillance points across the county.

The men were wanted as part of a larger sweep that took place Tuesday in Kings County where close to 100 alleged gang members were arrested, according to Kings County Assistant Sheriff Robert Thayer.

The sweep was aimed at cracking down on gang activity allegedly being ordered from prison and organized by leaders of the Nuestra Familia gang.

The men were followed to a field near Jackson Avenue. Thayer said one of the men was “psyching himself up” to confront police. Thayer did not disclose whether the men had weapons but did say one of them motioned as if he did.

The men had been cornered by officers from the Department of Justice and at least one sheriff’s deputy, who fired his gun at the men multiple times. A sheriff’s helicopter captured the confrontation on video, but it was not expected to be released during the investigation, Thayer said.

Quintero has been released from the hospital. Quair and Hernandez were still in the hospital.

The deputy who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave.