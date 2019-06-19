California man gets maximum sentence for fatally stabbing transgender woman

Brother of slain transgender woman calls killer ‘violent man without a conscience Brother of slain transgender woman calls killer 'violent man without a conscience' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brother of slain transgender woman calls killer 'violent man without a conscience'

The man convicted of fatally stabbing a transgender woman in the throat was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Richard Joseph Lopez avoided a life sentence earlier this year by pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of Kenton Craig “K.C.” Haggard in 2015. The 66-year-old was stabbed by Lopez as she walked down Blackstone Avenue in 2015. Lopez also waived his right to appeal as part of the plea deal.





Upon sentencing, Judge Michael G. Idiart noted the “great violence and great bodily harm” Lopez inflicted upon Haggard. Idiart said he believed Lopez posed a great threat to the community.

Haggard’s death shocked her friends and many in Fresno’s LGBTQ community. Gerald Clarke Haggard, the victim’s brother, said he’s happy that Lopez — “a violent man without a conscience” — is “off the streets.”

Gerald Haggard described K.C. Haggard as “a gentle man, a trusting man who able to be taken advantage of. It’s a great loss for our family. He has become a martyr for the transgender community. To me he was my big brother.”

The horrific crime was captured on surveillance video from a nearby tattoo parlor. It showed someone in a silver SUV driving up next to Haggard and then stabbing her in the throat.

She staggered after the attack, collapsing on the street. Police later found her slumped against a sidewalk pole.

If Lopez had been found guilty of first-degree murder, he would have had to serve at least 51 years before being eligible for parole. Under the voluntary manslaughter charge, Lopez could be eligible for parole in 17 years.

Gerald Haggard said he never agreed with the voluntary manslaughter plea. “To me, my brother was murdered,” he said.

Zoyer Zyndel, chair of Trans-E-Motion in Fresno, said he was grateful Lopez received the maximum sentence but said it’s disheartening knowing Lopez will eventually be up for parole. Zyndel also hoped the case would be classified as a hate crime.

Since Haggard’s death, transgender people in Fresno felt a heightened sense of “terror,” Zyndel said. “This is not the first trans murder, and this will not be the last trans murder, unfortunately,” he said. “It’s a reminder that we need to keep the awareness level high and educate and promote a feeling of inclusivity in Fresno.”