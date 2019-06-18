Police rescue 15 dogs from abandoned home covered in feces, trash. Dead cats found

Fifteen dogs who were found abandoned in a home without food and water and covered in trash and feces were seized by Kingsburg police and taken to Kingsburg Veterinary Clinic. Photo contributed by the Kingsburg Police Department

A Kingsburg woman was arrested Monday after police found 15 abandoned dogs without food or water inside a home so soiled with animal waste it poses a health hazard.

Yvette Martinez, 50, surrendered herself to Kingsburg police and was arrested on suspicion of 16 felony accounts of animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Kingsburg Police Department.

Neighbors complained the home in the 200 block of West Orange Street smelled bad and the dogs there were continuously barking. They believe the home and animals inside were abandoned.

Police showed up to the house on Sunday, and no one was there. Officers checked the backyard and found trash, animal feces, junk and several dead cats, police said.

After neighbors complained, Kingsburg police showed up to a house Sunday where they found dead and abandoned animals. The home was covered in animal feces, trash, and a dead cat was found in a bedroom. The home has been quarantined, and the city is moving to condemn the property. One woman was arrested for animal cruelty. Photo contributed by Kingsburg Police Department

Officers also noticed several dogs in distress inside the home, so they went inside. There, they found 15 dogs without food or water and another dead cat in a bedroom. The floor of the home was covered in animal feces and several inches of garbage.

The animals, with assistance from the SPCA and Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, were taken by authorities and later treated at Kingsburg Veterinary Clinic. All of the dogs had fleas, and many had other health issues.

The house has been quarantined, and the city is moving to condemn the property quickly as possible because it poses a health hazard. Officers who responded to the home underwent a medical screening, police said.

Officials with the Kingsburg Police Department remind residents to take care of animals in homes and to never leave pets unattended in a vehicle during the hot summer months.

Police also remind residents to make sure animals have shade and plenty of fresh water. Police recommend reporting any suspicious behavior and getting acquainted with neighbors.