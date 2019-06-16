Atwater burglar tried to hide from police in an air duct. It didn’t work, officers say

How to secure your home for about $100 in less than an hour The Roseville Police Department shows how residents can add home security for either under $100, or under $400 with a camera, and in about an hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Roseville Police Department shows how residents can add home security for either under $100, or under $400 with a camera, and in about an hour.

A burglar who hid in an air duct was captured over the weekend in Atwater.

Officers were called to the Realty Executives of Atwater office at 400 Bellevue Road around 2:50 a.m. Saturday for a burglar alarm. An officer found 35-year-old Nicholas Martin inside, police said in a Facebook post.

While a perimeter was being established, Martin reportedly hid in the attic and then inside an air conditioning duct.

Police called the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire and CHP to help, and Atwater officers searched the building, roof and attic, eventually finding Martin.

He was found in the air conditioning unit, police say, and arrested.

Police say Martin admitted to the burglary in an interview and was booked into the Merced County Jail.

