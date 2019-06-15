Police investigating shooting that struck a man several times in southwest Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in southwest Fresno on east Lorena Avenue striking a man multiple times Saturday night. Marilyn Castaneda

A man was struck multiple times Saturday night during a shooting that broke out in southwest Fresno.

Lt. Larry Bowlan said reports of a shooting came in around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of east Lorena Avenue, near King Elementary School.





According to witnesses, a suspect walked up to a dark-colored SUV that was carrying an unknown amount of male occupants.

Both parties began arguing before the suspect opened fire on the vehicle striking it several times.

By the time police arrived, officers located a man in his 20s who had suffered several gunshot wounds in the upper body. He was conscious, breathing and talking with EMS Personnel but uncooperative with officers, Bowlan said.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found shell casings in the roadway and at least one bullet on scene. The SUV, which had carried the victim, was struck three times.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction and the vehicle drove down on Lorena Avenue and parked in an apartment complex.





Lorena Avenue remained closed off for investigation.

Anyone with information may call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.