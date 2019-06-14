With shootings on upswing, this city moves fast to call in multi-home raid

An investigation between several agencies led to the capture of six guns, ammunition, a small amount of methamphetamine and a stolen car transmission throughout different homes Friday in Kingsburg, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s news release. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Kingsburg police responded swiftly to several gang-related shootings in the past week, calling in a multi-agency raid Friday on five homes that netted weapons and drugs.

In a news release, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) served search warrants at five homes located within a mile of each other. Three are on the 400 block of 6th Avenue Drive; the others are on the 600 block of Quincy Street and the 200 block of Mariposa Avenue.

Young children were living in some of the homes, according to the sheriff’s office, and one of the homes was a possible chop shop.

A large law enforcement presence complete with armored vehicles was seen rolling into Kingsburg early Friday. Officers made six arrests and seized six guns, ammunition, a small amount of methamphetamine and a stolen car transmission.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The raids were in response to several shootings between gangs that occurred this past week, striking two homes. One person was injured in the shootings but expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges against those arrested were still being determined Friday evening.





Anyone with additional information about any of the cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.