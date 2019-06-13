Bicyclist found unconscious in a roadway after hit-and-run in southeast Fresno

Fresno Bee

Fresno police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Thursday night.

Lt. Bill Dooley said at around 8:30 p.m. a good Samaritan found the bicyclist unconscious and lying on the roadway on Belmont Avenue east of Fowler Avenue, just underneath the Highway 180 underpass. According to Dooley, the Samaritan saw the victim and used their own vehicle to block the roadway to stop someone else from hitting him

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers were able to question the victim, but he had no memory of the incident.

Officers are looking into finding nearby surveillance to help with the investigation. It’s not known how long the man was in the roadway before he was discovered.

No suspect or vehicle description are known at this time.