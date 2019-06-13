Fresno teacher sentenced in case of oral sex with student

Justine Nelson

A judge on Thursday sentenced former Tenaya Middle School teacher Justine Karen Nelson to a year in jail for orally copulating an eighth-grade student in her classroom.

Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan also sentenced the 33 year-old Nelson to four years formal probation, and she will have to register as a sex offender for life.

She had faced a maximum of three years in prison.

Nelson was convicted by a jury in April on the oral copulation charge, but found not guilty of the more serious charge of felony lewd or lascivious acts with a minor. Had she been convicted of that charge, she would have faced a mandatory prison term of up to eight years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The student, who is currently a 16-year-old high school student, testified Nelson had initiated the relationship, inviting him to her room where she kissed him and later gave him oral sex.

He said the sex act happened multiple times in her classroom, sometimes in between classes and after school.

This story will be updated.