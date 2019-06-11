Coroner identifies woman killed in Saturday officer-involved shooting

Woman armed with a knife killed by Fresno police officer, chief says A 33-year-old woman was shot to death by a Fresno police officer Saturday, June 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 33-year-old woman was shot to death by a Fresno police officer Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The woman shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in southwest Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner on Tuesday as Krystal Arvizu, 33, of Fresno.

The shooting took place Saturday at Stanislaus and B streets.

At the scene, Chief Jerry Dyer said that the woman was shot by an officer inside a home as she was charging him with a knife. Officers went to the scene in response to a call of a domestic violence incident.

Lt. Mark Hudson on Tuesday said the department would have no additional information about the incident until a investigation by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is complete.