Fowler police probe vandalism, not ready to say hate crimes took place

Fowler police are investigating several recent acts of vandalism in the city but are not yet prepared to label the crimes vandalism, a spokesman said Monday.

The most recent case was reported Friday night on the city’s west side, where police spokesman Raul Cortez said that two vehicles and a sidewalk were spray-painted with the letters “USA.”

The residents of the home had flown a Mexican flag where the vandalism occurred. Cortez added that the same letters have been painted in several other areas, and it appeared that the handwriting was similar.

He said the department doesn’t know if the incidents are related and police have “no leads to say” if a hate crime has taken place, but the investigation continues.